Coronavirus: Complete lockdown in Sindh, Army on standby

Sindh government has decided to go for complete lock down to cope with coronavirus in the province and also put army on standby to assist the crisis of pandemic.

According to the details, Government of sindh issued the notification.

Chief Minister Sindh’s law adviser Murtaza Wahab also said that its time to take some tough decision in a wake of rising cases of coronavirus in Sindh.

Murtaza Wahab took to Twitter and wrote that chief minister Murad Ali Shah had discussed with Corps Commander Karachi, Governor Sindh, DG Rangers and IG Sindh the prospect of implementing the government’s decision “of keeping people at their homes”.

“Sindh government will ensure that grocery & medical shops remain open,” he added.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that the province will go under a three-day lock-down.

“People should go into complete isolation for three days.” CM Shah said. “It is important for people to remain inside their homes.”

According to the details, During its briefing to the committee, the Sindh health department informed the participants that there were 151 cases in Sukkur. The results of 420 samples from Sukkur. Phase 2 were yet to be released as were those of 83 samples from Larkana.

Earlier on March 19, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah ordered authorities of Sindh government to distribute ration bags to the needy as the province takes measures to battle the coronavirus.

The sources said that this decision was taken in a high-level meeting held at the CM House.

Earlier today, one coronavirus patient lost his life in Sindh.

