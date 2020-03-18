Coronavirus: collective effort is the only way

More than 237 confirmed infections, and the numbers are still rising. The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has spread to more than 150 countries, with more nations being affected daily and closure of borders with neighbouring countries was inevitable but mismanagement of for returning pilgrims from Iran that led to increase in number of infections in the province of Sindh, KPK, Balochistan and a case was reported in Gilgit Baltistan. Government should have to adopt policy in case of returnees from Iran, the number of infections would not have been on the rise. However, efforts of federal and provincial government couldn’t help to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. It is also a matter of satisfaction that the forum of National Security Committee is available for taking appropriate decisions with follow up for quick implementation. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

More than 237 confirmed infections, and the numbers are still rising. The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has spread to more than 150 countries, with more nations being affected daily and closure of borders with neighbouring countries was inevitable but mismanagement of for returning pilgrims from Iran that led to increase in number of infections in the province of Sindh, KPK, Balochistan and a case was reported in Gilgit Baltistan. Government should have to adopt policy in case of returnees from Iran, the number of infections would not have been on the rise. However, efforts of federal and provincial government couldn’t help to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. It is also a matter of satisfaction that the forum of National Security Committee is available for taking appropriate decisions with follow up for quick implementation. There are no state-of-the art screening, Quarantine in Pakistan, however, the treatment provided to coronavirus positive cases is doing wonders as three patients have fully recovered from the disease. Vaccines for the prevention from corona virus have not been developed although WHO has assigned the task of developing effective vaccine against this virus. Moreover, no research literature has been published in the topnotch medical journals. Advisor to the Prime Minister on Health has rightly cautioned the citizens to take precautionary measures such as washing hands, not touching face, staying away from sick people, avoiding entry in large gathering, and adopting self-quarantine if get infected. But unfortunately, the TV footages of returnees from Iran showed that quite oblivious and were least bothered about availing the screening facilities at Taftan border. However, the outbreak of coronavirus across the world serves a lesson for the political leadership of Pakistan to take immediate decision for establishing Virology Lab at National Health Laboratories Islamabad and recruit high caliber experts to run this facility efficiently for screening tests and preparation of vaccines for other viral infection which have already been developed in other countries.

The tally of pilgrims returning from Iran and kept at Pakistan House has reached more than 3,000 till the filing of the story. More than 1,900 pilgrims have been shifted from Pakistan House to their native districts. The Balochistan government has set up hundreds of camps outside the quarantine centre because of large influx of pilgrims and other people to the border town. There is also the need to set up more isolation centres while taking a prior action. We are certainly not caught off-guard. That speaks of our casual approach to dealing with a serious challenge a challenge that can only be prevented, or contained, with precautions as an anti-virus is still a long way to come about and despite blaming each other provinces and Federal government should work collectively with help Balochistan government at bordering areas to contain the spread of coronavirus. We must hope there is no effort to play politics over a potentially deadly disease. That would be a disaster. While panic needs to be curbed, there is a desperate need to increase awareness and make people aware that only measures such as proper handwashing, meticulous hygiene and self-quarantine if any flu-like symptoms are experienced can help prevent a potential disaster.

Without any further delay, the authorities concerned need to pay attention to the sorry state of our quarantine centres besides, of course, putting up all other necessary preventive measures in place. All isolation centres need to be equipped with all necessary facilities. The outbreak of the coronavirus has been declared a global threat by the World Health Organization (WHO). The international community must join hands to fight against the coronavirus globally. Humanity is at stake. All human beings have a responsibility, and should share in their part of the contribution. Our collective efforts will achieve our goals of saving humanity soon.

