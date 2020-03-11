Coronavirus: CM took notice people coming from Iran thru illegal route

QUEETA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal took notice of reports of people coming from Iran to Pakistan through unconventional routes with the help of Levies and Revenue Staff. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUEETA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal took notice of reports of people coming from Iran to Pakistan through unconventional routes with the help of Levies and Revenue Staff.

Letters to all divisional commissioners have been issued to monitor the situation on the directives of the chief minister.

Chief Minister Balochistan directed the Deputy and Assistant Commissioners of the respective districts to make the process of monitoring of traffic from Taftan and other border areas more efficient.

“Travelers entering Pakistan illegally through unconventional routes should be stopped and Immediate action should be taken against Levies and the Revenue staff Personnel involved, as they must be fired from the jobs,” he said.

