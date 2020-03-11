Coronavirus: Civil society protest against quarantine centre in Quetta

QUETTA: Protest were staged outside the Quetta Press Club by civil society against setting up the Corona Virus Quarantine Center in Quetta and transferring the pilgrims from Taftan to Quetta. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Protest were staged outside the Quetta Press Club by civil society against setting up the Corona Virus Quarantine Center in Quetta and transferring the pilgrims from Taftan to Quetta.

Addressing the protesters, social representatives Hameeda Hazara, Jamila Kakar and Wadud Jamal, among others, said that the provincial government is endangering the entire city by transferring pilgrims from Taftan to Quetta’s Quarantine center.

“Keeping pilgrims in Quetta from Taftan is beyond understandable. “God-forbid if the virus somehow spread to the city, government has no measures to control corona virus,” the said, adding that people belonging to different provinces shall be sent directly to their native areas, from Taftan.

“Quarantine center in Quetta should only be used for patients brought from Quetta city,” they said while appealing from Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Provincial Home Minister, PDMA, Chief Secretary, Secretary Health and other relevant authorities that people coming from Iran shall be quarantined in Taftan or in their home towns, and while avoiding Quetta city to put at risk.

Like this: Like Loading...