Coronavirus cases in Sindh rise to 181, two patients discharged after recovery: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Sindh government spokesman and advisor on law and environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday has said that the number of coronavirus cases in Sindh has escalated to 181 while two patients have also been discharged from the hospital after full recovery.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the advisor told that fifty percent pilgrims coming from Taftan border were tested positive for the virus. The victims are being kept in isolation ward for medication, he told.

The advisor urged federal government to take serious steps for curbing the spread of coronavirus as it is a long process and we need to cope with it.

The provincial government has not taken any decision regarding closing the hospitals, he added.

Murtaza Wahab further requested the people to stay at home for fourteen days for the prevention of deadly coronavirus in the province. If you want to help the government, just quarantine yourself instead of going on vacations, he asked.