Coronavirus: Cabinet to get briefing after fifth case confirmed in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The cabinet will be briefed about the ongoing coronavirus situation in the country as a fifth case emerged within a week’s time span in Pakistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

ISLAMABAD: The cabinet will be briefed about the ongoing coronavirus situation in the country as a fifth case emerged within a week’s time span in Pakistan.

According to sources familiar with the matter, an eight-point agenda for the cabinet meeting has already been prepared. The agenda includes a briefing from Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on the measures to contain coronavirus across the country.

The prime minister will chair the meeting which will also review the political and economic situation in the country.

The premier will take the cabinet into confidence regarding his recent one-day visit to Qatar, and the peace agreement signed between the United States and the Taliban over the weekend.

The cabinet will also consider a proposal to transfer the control of select hospitals from the provincial to federal authorities. Decisions related to the privatisation of state entities are also expected to come under discussion.

The cabinet will also review the audit of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and consider a post-election revenue report that will be presented in the meeting.

On Tuesday, Pakistan confirmed its fifth case of coronavirus amid strict safety measures to contain the spread in the country.

“We have now fifth confirmed case of COVID19 in federal areas. Patient is stable and is being managed well,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health,

Two cases of novel coronavirus have been reported from Karachi, two from federal areas and one from Islamabad.

All of the patients had traveled to Iran where at least 66 people have died from the virus including senior government functionaries with over 1,500, confirmed cases.

The pandemic has triggered panic around the world after it killed 3,100 people around the world (mostly in China) and affected more than 80,000 around the world.

Like this: Like Loading...