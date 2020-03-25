Coronavirus: Balochistan govt decides to cordon off Hazara town and Marriabad areas

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan, Captain (Rtd) Fazeel Asghar has said that the tally of coronavirus affectees in Balochistan had reached to 119. “Provincial government has decided to go for a complete lockdown and the movement is being limited in the province while Hazara town and Marriabad will be sealed completely and survey and testing process will be initiated in these areas,” he added. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Talking to media persons flanked by spokesman of government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani after Apex Committee meeting on Wednesday, he said that so far one person had died of coronavirus and out of 119 people 17 had symptoms of corona virus while the rest of people were healthy but they were in the hospital.

Chief Secretary said that the number of cases of coronavirus is increasing therefore the government had decided to go for a complete lockdown. “Inter city traffic would be stopped completely and the two areas of Quetta city Marriabad and Hazara town would be sealed because mostly pilgrims after remaining in quarantine centers moved towards these areas,” he added.

He said that it was crucial to confine the people of Marriabad and Hazara town to their localities therefore both areas would be cordoned off and survey would be carried out and the cooperation masses was inevitable in this connection.

CS said that 2064 people had come Quetta and other parts of the province through flights and their records had be obtained and such people must register themselves in control room. “Those who do not register themselves they will become the source of spread of virus,” he added.

He said that GIS system had been made through which anybody who had coronavirus would be detected through mobile phone and it would be ascertained on which areas he had visited.

He said that government had medical stock to meet any emergent situation, adding that Rs 1 billion has given by government for coronavirus fund while employees of different grades would contribute Rs 37 core which would be deposited in corona virus funds.

CS Balochistan said that in order to ensure availability of edibles a committee had been formed under chairmanship of secretary livestock.

“Will take all possible steps to maintain the prices of edibles and flour,” he added.

Responding to a question, he said that there was limited test samples and results therefore government was purchasing more kits and equipment’s and hoped in next week province would have protective kits, masks, testing kits, testing machines and other equipments.

On the occasion, talking to media Spokesman government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani said that Bhara kahu area of Islamabad had been sealed and on this pattern Balochistan govt would seal Marriabad and Hazara town. He said that pilgrims were kept separated in isolation

center in Taftan and for the protection of people of Quetta city they would be sealed.

He said that government was making strategy to get help of philanthropists and they must contact government, adding that government would announce package for daily wagers and would also seek cooperation of philanthropists.

