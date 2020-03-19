Coronavirus: Balochistan govt closes Inter-provincial, Intra-city transportation

QUETTA: In the wake of crippling novel coronavirus (COVID-19) the government of Balochistan on Thursday decided to shut down all public transports, amid security measures against outbreak. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: In the wake of crippling novel coronavirus (COVID-19) the government of Balochistan on Thursday decided to shut down all public transports, amid security measures against outbreak.

It has been also decided by the government to bring relief package for the staff of transports companies includes drivers and attendants.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Aliyani called cooperation from business community including chamber of commerce and traders associations, in order to tackle situation surfacing due to outbreak.

The representatives of business community should draw up proper strategy after consulting with district administrations, the CM appealed, and stressed on the need of collective efforts against the virus, saying it could be prevent while adopting primary precautionary measures.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the business community will cooperate with government in the battle against worldwide outbreak and also urged the general public to avoid unnecessary outdoor visits.

Like this: Like Loading...