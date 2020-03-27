Coronavirus: 20 prisoners released from Quetta central Jail

QUETTA: Following the decision of Apex Committee, provincial minister for Home Meer Zia Langove has paid fine of 20 prisoners ordering Central Jail Quetta authorities to release them following threats of COVID 19 spread in provincial prisons. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Following the decision of Apex Committee, provincial minister for Home Meer Zia Langove has paid fine of 20 prisoners ordering Central Jail Quetta authorities to release them following threats of COVID 19 spread in provincial prisons.

“Following CPRC 401, provincial government has released 20 prisoners involved in minor criminal activities but prisoners with major crimes including anti-state activities, murder and kidnapping won’t receive any relief from provincial government.” Meer Zia Langove said added 708 prisoners in provincial jails have been screened-out of Coronavirus.

However Inspector General of Prison has briefed the Minister regarding efforts being utilized in order to avert spread of COVID 19 in provincial prisons.

Meer Zia Langove has paid fine of 20 prisoners involved in minor crimes and orders central jail Quetta authorities to release them on immediate level.

Talking on government’s lockdown across Balochistan following spread COVID 19 the Home Minister said, we have imposed complete lockdown in order prevent Novel Coronavirus in the province, “Entry and exit points of Quetta city has been shut while domestic movement was on standstill from Balochistan.” Langove said urged citizens to stay home.

“The threats of COVID 19 still lingering upon us thus provincial government decided to impose lockdown in Balochistan, section 144 being implemented as pillion riding is fully banned.”

The Minister visited various streets of provincial capital directed Law Enforcement Agencies to fully implement over lockdown and take action against people violating lockdown and coming out from their homes.

