Corona cases soar past 1,700, 21 dead

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Pakistan’s death toll from coronavirus increased to 21 on Monday after more patients succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 in the country.

On the other hand, hours after four patients recovered from the disease, 23 patients who were being kept in the Sindh government’s isolation facility in Sukkur also tested negative twice, taking the total number of recoveries to 41.

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases currently stand at 1,702 after the confirmation of new cases in Sindh, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In KP, three family members of a woman who tested positive for the coronavirus also tested positive for COVID-19. This includes two of her daughters and a son. Some other members of her family, however, tested negative for the virus.

Eight more cases were reported in Islamabad whereas 12 cases were reported in GB. With the new cases, Islamabad’s tally has risen to 51 while GB now has a total of 152 cases. Moreover, four new cases were reported in AJK.

In Sindh, six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karachi, raising the province’s tally to 535. Meeran Yousuf, media coordinator for the Sindh health and population minister, said that all the cases were locally transmitted.

Punjab reported another 45 COVID-19 cases, according to provincial health department spokesperson Qaiser Asif, taking the total tally to 638.

As Punjab witnesses an explosive growth in the number of cases, the provincial health minister told the media that the “curve is flattening in Lahore”. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that about 60 patients are currently under treatment at the Mayo Hospital.

“Private labs are also testing for the virus and I am pleased to announce that we have successfully contained the unconfined spread in Lahore through lockdown and other precautionary measures,” she added.

GOVT CLAIMS 27PC CASES DUE TO LOCAL TRANSMISSION:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that 420 cases, which was over 27 per cent of the total confirmed cases, were the result of local transmission of virus.

The PM’s aide said, “Over 120 cases have been reported during the last 24 hours. But a good thing is that as many as 28 victims have been fully recovered. We have reduced the pace of cases due to effective steps of social distancing but all those successes can be ruined if people ignore social distancing.”

“As many as 857 cases were reported in the persons who had travelled to Iran and 191 persons, found positive for Covid-19 tests, had travelled to different countries other than Iran,” he added.

Dr Mirza told the media that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has formed a programme in which they are inviting proposals on research and innovation on COVID-19 prevention, treatment and on the affects that emerge from it.

“If you have any such idea, you can send your proposal to HEC,” he said.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal said that the most important priority is the frontline teams of doctors, nurses and medical teams.

He said that medical staff in AJK and GB have been provided with enough supplies for five weeks in order to deal with the pandemic.

The NDMA has opened a “one window” for hospitals in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), although they have been provided with supplies, he said.

INT’L FLIGHTS TO REMAIN SUSPENDED:

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yousuf said that reports that flights would resume at all airports from April 5 were untrue.

He said that when flights do resume, they will resume slowly. He added that there were no Pakistani transit passengers at any airport.

STRINGENT MEASURES IN SINDH:

The Sindh government issued a circular directing private schools across the province to pay its teachers in full and on time, barring them from laying off their non-teaching staff during the closure of educational institutions because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The notification also directed schools in the province to issue monthly fee challans instead of the usual bi-monthly or quarterly.

Meanwhile, the police said that a total of 163 arrests were made on Monday across Sindh. These arrests were made of over violation of lockdown measures implemented by provincial government to control the spread of coronavirus. The people arrested were held over charges of violations of Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code and hoarding of masks, sanitisers and gloves.

HELPLINE LAUNCHED TO PREVENT ABUSE:

Human Rights Ministry launched a helpline for women and children vulnerable to abuse during lockdown so they can reach out to authorities during the ongoing lockdown. Those who require help can call on the helpline number 1099 and text on WhatsApp number 03339085709.