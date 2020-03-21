Coping with Coronavirus

Corona virus outbreak has already resulted in human losses and this epidemic has spread to almost all countries of the world. Now World Health Organization (WHO) has declared it pandemic. Most of the developing countries don’t have proper health care units, screening, testing kits and inadequate hospital beds for treatment of the patients and even they do not have the vaccine of COVID-19. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Corona virus outbreak has already resulted in human losses and this epidemic has spread to almost all countries of the world. Now World Health Organization (WHO) has declared it pandemic. Most of the developing countries don’t have proper health care units, screening, testing kits and inadequate hospital beds for treatment of the patients and even they do not have the vaccine of COVID-19. However, countries are taking substantial measures to save human lives and economic damages optimally. The Pakistan reported three two deaths from Corona Virus on Wednesday, both from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the disease continued to spread with total number of persons so far infected crossing the mark of three hundred. The surge and intensity of the virus is triggering more and more restrictions as part of the campaign to check its spread, creating difficulties for people and disturbing the routine life. Chief Minister Balochistan jam Kamal has said that the province had reported 11 new cases, taking the provincial total to 92. Test reports of 252 people placed in Quetta Quarantine centre came out, as 22 confirmed as affected from the Corona virus, while 16 people placed in Taftan, were tested positive for the Corona virus. According to CM Balochistan tweet all the diagnosed patients have been shifted to isolation rooms, as they are receiving proper treatment.

More than 1600 pilgrims were dispatched from quarantine centre of Taftan via 40 buses. With that, remaining pilgrims in Taftan left to four hundred people, who belong to Balochistan. In view of the threat of coronavirus in Iran, the Pak-Iran Taftan border remained closed on the 26th day. Whereas, the Pak-Afghan border remained closed on the 18th day at Friendship gate of Chaman. The bilateral activities, including bilateral trade activities on both borders, remain suspended. All the pilgrims returning from Iran, have been placed in Quarantine Centres near the Taftan border, as 1652 visitors were dispatched from Taftan to their provinces last day. However, Though Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the Government was not going for a country-wide lockdown as it could lead to deaths due to starvation but in reality all the four provinces are announcing measures that amount to semi-lockdown. Sindh Government, which is leading the campaign, has gone a step further by deciding to close down all government departments till April 3 and is contemplating more steps to tackle the situation. It has also urged the Federal Government to order closure of industries and railway service in the country on an immediate basis to slow down the transmission of the Corona Virus epidemic among the countrymen. There is, of course, a major risk that the pace of transmission of the Corona Virus epidemic would rapidly increase if the cross country train service continued its operation transporting thousands of people to different regions daily.

It is likely that the Government will have to act on the recommendations of the provincial government as the Supreme Court too was, in a way, asking for similar steps. Heading a case, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, criticized the authorities concerned for not taking adequate measures at airports and entry points, adding that there were worst facilities at quarantine centres. The Chief Justice has ruled out closure of courts and instead expressed resolve to put in place necessary precautionary measures. His decision is appreciable as doors of the courts should not be shut in any case. However, precautionary measures can be taken at Supreme Court and High Courts but definitely not at district and tehsil courts, which resemble fish markets. No doubt, the restrictions and bans would add to the miseries and sufferings of the people especially the disadvantaged segments of the society but there are also plus sides of the situation. There is now greater awareness about personal hygiene and this augurs well for overall health of the society. The decision is also important in view of the fact that currency notes are also one of the possible sources of transmission of deadly virus. The Governments are adopting necessary measures but the best way of handling the otherwise alarming situation would be for the citizens to self-isolate themselves.

