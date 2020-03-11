COAS pays tribute to martyred Wing Commander Noman Akram

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday paid a glowing tribute on martyrdom of brave heart Wing Commander Noman Akram in the line of duty. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday paid a glowing tribute on martyrdom of brave heart Wing Commander Noman Akram in the line of duty.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS said “Laying one’s life is the ultimate sacrifice one can make for defence of the motherland.”

General Qamar Javed Bajwa also prayed for the departed soul, adding that my thoughts and sincere prayers for the bereaved family.

Earlier today, Wing commander Nauman Akram had embraced martyred as Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jet F-16 crashed near Islamabad’s Shakarparian while rehearsing for the March 23 flypast, the air force spokesman confirmed.

According to the statement, police personnel and rescue teams launched an operation while the entire area has been cordoned off. An inquiry board had also been formed to determine the cause of crash, the official added.

Sources told that no casualties have been reported so far. A huge cloud of smoke was seen billowing into the sky after the mishap.

Earlier in February, a PAF plane crashed while on a routine operational training mission near Mardan. The pilot of the aircraft remained safe, whereas no human or financial loss was reported.

On February 7, a PAF Mirage aircraft had crashed near the Lahore-Multan Motorway while pilots ejected safely.

