COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa pays tribute all Pakistani women

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has paid tribute to all women of Pakistan who played pivotal role in nation building in all segments of society. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has paid tribute to all women of Pakistan who played pivotal role in nation building in all segments of society.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS said our brave mothers, sisters, daughters especially our martyrs families and those serving in armed forces are pride of our nation.

Gen Bajwa said “Our tribute to all women of Flag of Pakistan, who have played pivotal role in nation building in all segments of our society.”

Meanwhile, International Women’s Day was observed across the country to raise awareness against gender bias and to take action for equality. This year’s theme of the Day is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”.

On the other hand, different seminars, conferences and events were conducted across the country to pay tribute to the women.

Like this: Like Loading...