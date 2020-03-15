CM Sindh rebuffs rumors of lockdown in Sindh due to coronavirus outbreak

KARACHI : Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Sunday has rebuffed rumors about lockdown in Sindh due to coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the CM said that some elements are doing propaganda to gather the ration, however, there is no reality in the news that the province is being put on lockdown.

CM Murad further assured to launch action under cyber crime act against those spreading panic among the people.

Earlier, Murad Ali Shah had instructed to form quarantine centers in all provincial districts for coronavirus patients and directed to conduct immediate tests of all pilgrims who reached Sukkur from Quetta.

Murad Ali Shah said, “289 pilgrims have reached Sukkur by now and further 853 are about to arrive, therefore,

Trained doctors and staff have been appointed in Sukkur,