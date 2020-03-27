CM praises doctors, staff, nurses and Security forces fighting coronavirus

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has lauded doctors, nurses, paramedics, security forces and government officers working day and night against Coronavirus urging citizens to join government hands in order to stem the fatal virus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has lauded doctors, nurses, paramedics, security forces and government officers working day and night against Coronavirus urging citizens to join government hands in order to stem the fatal virus.

“Despite having meager resources our health staff, government officers and security personnel have been performing their duties in order to defeat COVID 19 that grip the entire world.” Jam Kamal said in a video statement on Friday.

“Our doctors, security forces, nurses, health staff and volunteers battling against Coronavirus from frontline were our real heroes.”

He further said, despite lack of resources, Balochistan Government was the first responder for COVID 19 patients at Taftan border, “Rest of the provinces were in panic when the outbreak surfaced in Iran but Balochistan government provide facilities to nearly 5000 people including pilgrims at Taftan border and quarantined them in Quetta and Iran border.” Chief Minister Balochistan said.

“Balochistan Government praised the staff working day and night at Sheikh Zahid Hospital, Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital and Bolan Medical Hospital and treating Coronavirus patients in order to save their lives.” Jam Kamal said pledged full support to the staff.

Sharing views on lack of testing kits, masks and equipment for COVID 19 patients CM Balochistan said, the entire world has been facing quagmire of facilities but still government of Balochistan utilizing sheer attempts to stem the virus out from Balochistan and prevent its further spread.

