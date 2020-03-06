CM Murad quashes centre allegation over wheat turmoil in country

QUETTA: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has refuted Federal Government’s claims that Sindh Government deliberately caused wheat crisis in the country adding if we were responsible for the crisis then how flour prices jumped on the sky in Punjab, KPK and Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Flawed agricultural policies and import of wheat during an inappropriate time caused wheat crisis in the entire company, if Sindh Government was that much powerful and we were capable of causing issues in other provinces then the center should allow us to rule in other three provinces as well.” Murad Ali Shah said while addressing a news conference on Friday at Jattak House Quetta.

Provincial President of Pakistan Peoples’ Party Haji Ali Mada Jattak and provincial leadership of PPP were accompanied with Chief Minister Sindh during his Press Conference.

Talking on replacement of Inspector General of Police in Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said, the former IG Sindh remained foiled in countering criminal activities in the province hence we had to replace him,

“In last one and half year, five IGPs have been transferred in Punjab, because provincial governments and Chief Ministers have right to transfer government officers in order to smoothly run provincial affairs.” CM Sindh said lauded the sacrifices of Police force in restoring peace in the country.

“I have spoken with Prime Minister Imran Khan over IG Sindh’s transfer issue and he assured that provincial government have right to do their jobs” Murad Ali Shah said added government officers can’t be appointed over opposition’s will.

He further said, if PTI Government seek to set a new precedent in new Pakistan then Balochistan’s Chief Secretary and IGP should be appointed over will of our provincial President Haji Ali Madad Jattak.

Talking on Sindh Government’s measures against Novel Coronavirus the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said, the COVID 19 patients in Sindh being treated while we are utilizing all resources to curb the virus’ further spread, “People met with infected Coronavirus effected people being screened-out and tested.”

He further said, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been seriously striving for Balochistan’s right as our leadership remained closed with Balochistan, “Despite targeted by terrorists Pakistan Peoples’ Party never deterred and stepped down from its stance of supremacy of parliament and democracy.”

“Former President Asif Ali Zardari gifted people of Balochistan with Aghaz e Huqooq Balochistan Package while through 18th amendment approved by PPP Government enhanced Balochistan’s right in Federation.” CM Sindh added.

