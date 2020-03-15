Balochistan ‘ready to cope with more coronavirus cases’

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jamal Kamal Khan visited Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital on Sunday evening and inspected the Isolation Ward, ICU and Public Health Laboratory. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jamal Kamal Khan visited Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital on Sunday evening and inspected the Isolation Ward, ICU and Public Health Laboratory.

Chief Minister Balochistan was informed that the condition of the child affected from the corona virus is better than before, as he currenly in the isolation ward and that the infected child is being looked after by the hospital.

MS Hospital informed that all necessary facilities including 5 ventilators, are available in the isolation ward.

Chief Minister had also inspected Public Health Laboratory, where he was informed that the laboratory has modern facilities for the testing of corona and Congo viruses and other infectious diseases.

Expressing satisfaction over the situation in the facilities and health facilities Chief Minister said that steps will be taken to expand the hospital and enhance the medical facilities.

The Chief Minister while talking to doctors and medical staff on the occasion said that doctors and staff deserves appreciation for the services and passion for the prevention of corona virus.

The Chief Minister termed the performance of the medical staff and the administrative officers at the Achievement, saying that with the passion and dedication that the medical staff and the administrative officers have shown in their duties for the prevention and treatment of corona virus, will certainly help succeed in our mission.

Chief Minister was informed by the Secretary Health that PCSIR laboratory has been established to test pilgrims placed in quarantine center.

DG PDMA Imran Zarkoon told the CM Jam Kamal that pilgrims are being facilitated in the quarantine center, while addressing their issues, on the instruction of Chief Minister Balochistan.

Like this: Like Loading...