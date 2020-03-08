CM Kamal promises women’s rights

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has reiterated his government’s resolve to continue with efforts for safeguarding women’s rights. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In his message on International Women’s Day, Jam Kamal said that Islam has given dignity and respect to women. West cannot imagine the rights given to women in Islam.

He said that government has started journey for the development of women’s by reforms in policies with participation of woman the society cannot survive development targets can be achieved if woman participate.

Jam Kamal said government is the supporter of equality and development based policy for women’s The women’s of Balochistan are skillful for getting benefits from their skills government is taking steps according to the tribal values.

CM Jam Kamal said government policy has purpose to provide safe atmosphere to the women’s it is important that government departments follow and implement the policy participation of woman in strong economy of Balochistan is essential.

