CM Kamal chairs meeting to review progress of development projects

QUETTA: The Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Monday presided a meeting to review progress on on-going and future's development schemes directing all departments to complete all schemes on given timeframe.

Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel, Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Development Abdul Rehman Buzdar and Secretaries of all departments have attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that provincial government had inducted 2441 schemes in development year of 2019-20 including schemes plagued with delays from years during previous regimes.

“Compare with previous years, current government had unveiled fiscal year’s budget with biggest volume also released funds for development schemes timely.” Additional Chief Secretary for P&D Abdul Rehman Buzdar briefed the meeting added we have released 54% funds till Jaunary 2020.

Sharing the details of Agricultural development schemes and funds the Secretary Agriculture said, government allocated 50 million for Tunnel Farming, 500 million for Green Tractor Program while with support of Federal Government Water Courses being upgraded with total cost of 3.10 million rupees.

The meeting further discussed the construction of Libraries at Quetta’s Brweary Road and Airport road with cost of 150 million rupees also briefed the Chief Minister regarding construction of Rest House in Taftan under public-private partnership while funds have been allocated to renovate historical sites in the province.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has directed authorities to complete on-going development schemes in given timeframe also added the land issues should be addressed on priority level requires for government schemes.

“Government of Balochistan has allocated a large-amount of funds for all districts that would ensure relief to masses while 77 priority bases development schemes would change the plight of Balochistan.” Jam Kamal addressed the meeting.

The meeting informed the CM that government has allocated rupees 400 million rupees in order to establish 50 to 100 bed hospitals in Kalat, Chaman, Ghosabad and Khuda Badan while 100 million plans being reviewed in order to construct residence for doctors and health staff of Gawadar Civil Hospital.

Chief Minister called the project as helpful in booming economic activities in Balochistan added government has plans to ensure facilities for business community, students, youth, sportsmen and people of all fields.

