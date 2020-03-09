CM Jam Kamal vows tight grip on province resources

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, incumbent government earnestly working to protect provincial resource and avoid waste of public resources adding CMIT fully active in Balochistan in order eliminate irregularities from provincial department. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, incumbent government earnestly working to protect provincial resource and avoid waste of public resources adding CMIT fully active in Balochistan in order eliminate irregularities from provincial department.

He shared these views on Monday while chairing a meeting regarding performance of Chief Minister Inspection Team in which Chairman CMIT Sajjad Ahmmed Bhutta briefed Jam Kamal over performance of his team.

Stressing upon timely and appropriate utilization of public resources Chief Minister Balochistan said, provincial government has been utilizing a large amount of funds for development schemes that should be spend on public schemes,

“Ironically previous regimes wasted public funds which halted progress and development in least developed province while majority schemes during previous years, existing in documents but vanished on-ground.” Jam Kamal said vowed to ensure quality and timely completion of development schemes in Balochistan.

“The coalition government has established a strong monitoring mechanism because lack of functional mechanism, we are compelled to complete development schemes pending since 2001.”

Chairman CMIT Sajjad Ahmed Bhutta said, our teams have inspected total 1022 development schemes in 2018-19 including complaints lodged in Chief Minister complaints cell during previous year,

“Flawed in 890 schemes pointed out while action under bad act recommended against 132 government officers involved in irregularities.” Chairman CMIT said added 505 development schemes inspected during 2019-20.

“Total 46 inquiries have been completes since 2018 while 161 complaints were lodged that had been sent to concerned departments.”

Meanwhile Chief Minister also received comprehensive briefing over Chief Minister Delivery Unit in which implementation on E-Filing and File Tracking System reviewed.

Stressing upon need of numerous portals in government affairs Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said, computerization and E-Filing system would intensify progress on government affairs while it would be helpful in saving time.

He directed authorities to introduce Public Portal in order to aware public regarding public affairs also directed to launch SSM service that would be helpful in grading public departments.

Like this: Like Loading...