CM inaugurates Balochistan’s first Children Emergency Centre

QUETTA: The Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Thursday unveiled Balochistan’s first Children Emergency Centre at Provincial Sandeman Hospital calling the center would be helpful in preventing deaths of children below the age five.

“More than four lac children below the age of five dies every due to lack of health facilities but provincial government has launched province’s first Child Emergency ward in Quetta with partnership of Child Life in order to save the future of Balochistan.” Jam Kamal said while talking to media during an inauguration ceremony of Child Emergency Centre at Civil Hospital Quetta.

He further said, Child Life has been managing Children Emergency Centres in 09 large hospitals in Sindh since last 10 years hence government of Balochistan invited them one year ago to replicate their life saving work in Balochistan.

“We had signed a MoU last years and after one year we launched province’s first Emergency Centre in Balochistan which would help us to ensure quality treatment for children.”

“Doctors and trained health staff will remain in the centre for 24/7 while in emergency cases we could connect with experts in Karachi through satellite and internet.”

Chief Minister said, 1800 pilgrims being treated and screened-out at Quarantine established at Taftan border while health experts teams performing duties in order to treat patients recently returned from Iran.

“Current Government has prepared all arrangements following Coronavirus threats in the capital, a Quarantine being established at Hazar Ganji the outskirts of Quetta while isolation wards being established at Sheikh Zahid and Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospitals.” Jam Kamal added.

Replying to a query regarding trade standstill following coronavirus threats through Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders the Chief Minister said, human life is more important than trade hence we sealed our borders with Iran and Afghanistan,

“The global outbreak of Coronavirus caused 35 billion dollars loss to Civil Aviation industry, not only Pakistan, countries battling Coronavirus sealed their borders.” Jam Kamal said.

