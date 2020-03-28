CM Balochistan suspends MSD in-charge over hiding masks and testing kits

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Saturday suspended in-charge of Provincial Medical Store Department (MSD) over concealing surgical masks and kits despite health emergency following Coronavirus pandemic. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Saturday suspended in-charge of Provincial Medical Store Department (MSD) over concealing surgical masks and kits despite health emergency following Coronavirus pandemic.

According to details Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has suspended Director and In-Charge MSD Zulfiqar Ali Baloch from service due to his negligence in providing surgical masks and kits to health staff performing duties in isolation wards in Balochistan.

“Despite having a large number of masks and kits, Mr. Zulfiqar deliberately concealed them and didn’t provide to the staff who were performing duties in isolation wards established to treat Corona patients at Sheikh Zahid and Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospitals.” Spokesman to provincial government Liaquat Shahwani said added notification of his dismissal issued on Saturday.

He further said, Chief Minister Balochistan has vowed to take action against black sheep in health department who involved in destroying the health sector, “Provincial Government has constituted an inquiry committee which would submit its report following further illicit practices in health department.” Shahwani added.

Like this: Like Loading...