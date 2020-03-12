CM Balochistan preside meeting over PSDP

QUETTA: The Projects under the Federal Public Support Development Programme (PSDP) were reviewed by a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Aliyani here on Thursday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: The Projects under the Federal Public Support Development Programme (PSDP) were reviewed by a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Aliyani here on Thursday.

Different development projects including Communication, Water and Power, Trader, Higher Education and others were reviewed by the meeting.

Additional Chief Secretary P&D Abdul Rehman Buzdar, Secretary Finance Noor Ul Haq Baloch and other concerned officials were also present during the meeting.

It was decided to compile progress report regarding the central project, in order to table them before federal government, and concern also expressed by meeting over the allocation of sufficient funds that cause delay in the projects as well as expanding its cost.

It was also decided by meeting to form technical selection board under the supervision of ADC P&D, aiming to higher Project Directors for the highly cost projects, besides formation of development board were reviewed and P&D department in this regard direct to put recommendations.

The Chief Minister Balochistan emphasized on the preparation of comprehensive details regarding the progress of projects in order to pile up by federal government.

Like this: Like Loading...