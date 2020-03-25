CM Balochistan for strict implementation of lockdown

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Alyani has made it clear that implementation on lockdown directives must be ensured at any coast, again calling cooperation from public, saying during such situation their support much needed. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He said this during his visit to quarantine center and Isolation ward set up at district headquarter hospital Sibi on Wednesday, during which he was briefed by Commissioner

Sibi regarding the prevention measures and arrangements had taken by administration.

Urging the divisional commissioners to maintain strict precautions all across the districts, the Chief Minister said in order to establishment of quarantine centers and isolation wards at each district the provincial government using its all resources, while public should be educated about precautionary measures against the virus.

