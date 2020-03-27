CM Balochistan emphasizes to utilize services of NLC and Railways

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani emphasized to utilize the services of NLC and Pakistan Railways to ensure supply of food stuff in the country. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

While expressing their suggestions through video link in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding Food Security Meeting on Friday Jam Kamal Khan Alyani said it is essential to consume the services of Pakistan Railways and National Logistic Cell NLC for the smooth supply of food items in the country.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Alyani further put emphasis on the requirement of free and smooth supply of food stuff and basic necessities of life on international frontiers through Rail service NLC. He also said a mechanism of transportation must have to be convened for the transportation of Goods.

Special attempts and measures must have to be arranged for the smooth supply of goods to Hub Industrial Estate and other industrial units from Ports. Jam Kamal Khan Alyani Chief Minister Balochistan also emphasized to grant time relaxation on the payments of Levy on Electricity charges to the industrial units, EOBI and other taxations.

He further said these attempts are necessary for the smooth functioning and transportation of Export and Import Items. Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani also said VTM Testing Kits for NCOVID – 19 Novel Corona Virus must have to be imported from abroad in the country and it is essential to arrange a mechanism to accommodate people working on daily wages. To smooth supply of the ration to the needy and poor sections of society it is has also become crucial to chalk out a mechanism with welfare organizations and associations. He also suggested that for the special supply of allowances to the poor sections to utilize the Data of Polio Campaign.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the suggestions given by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan and prime minister directed to present these suggestions in the meeting of working group of Food Security.

