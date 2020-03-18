CM Balochistan directs to set up helpline desk for coronavirus  

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has directed the concerned authorities to prepare strategies according to internationally advanced research and the World Health Organization Protocol to effectively address the challenge of Coronavirus and the resulting social diseases in Corona virus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has directed the concerned authorities to prepare strategies according to internationally advanced research and the World Health Organization Protocol to effectively address the challenge of Coronavirus and the resulting social diseases in Corona virus.

The Chief Minister also directed to set up a helpline desk immediately for the benefit of the people and to raise awareness of Coronavirus, prevention and precaution.

Referring to the meeting of the control room officers established in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Chief Minister said that the setting up of Control Room in the Secretariat of the Chief Minister is to integrate the measures and efforts taken to prevent Coronavirus and provide full support to the relevant agencies.

Secretary Health on the occasion, briefed CM about the progress of the Corona virus test, said that the capacity of the test has now been increased through four advanced testing machines and 64 tests were carried out in Quarantine center of Quetta. Two new test machines and 1000 tests kits from NIH are expected to be delivered.

Chief Minister directed that immediate examination of all pilgrims in the Quarantine center of Quetta be made and in case of positive test, the concerned person should be immediately transferred to the Isolation Room.

Secretary Health informed that as per protocol, those tested negative will be re-tested within 24 hours and will be allowed to go home if there is a second negative result.

A PCR machine and testing kits will be sent to the Taftan immediately for the increase of daily capacity, Secretary Health informed and added that People coming from overseas, who have neither been in Quarantine nor tested, will be notified by advertisement that they should contact the Department of Health through the helpline instead of coming to the hospital. The health teams will reach to their homes, get test samples for which the health department is being trained on emergency basis.

He said that a private hospital in Quetta would allocate two rooms for people who appear to have corona symptoms, where isolation is needed.

All facilities will be available while test facility will be provided by the government of Balochistan. It was stated that Rs.1 crore has been released to all the divisional commissioners for the effective handling of the Corona virus emergency while funds allocated for disaster management to the deputy commissioners have been issued for Corona virus prevention and precautions.

Chief Minister directed to prepare corona virus profile of each district. He said that in the last twenty-five days hundreds of thousands of pilgrims returning to Pakistan were not kept in Quarantine nor were their full data is available. While, pilgrims coming to Pakistan through Taftan were quarantined but also their complete data is available, in light of which other provinces can take effective tests of quarantine, isolation and test for their own pilgrims.

He directed to review the steps of the hospital establishment.

Like this: Like Loading...