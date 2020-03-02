CM Balochistan directs DGPR to devise mechanism for advertisement distribution

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Monday directed Information Department to launch its Youtube Channel in order to highlight development progress in Balochistan adding government departments should display their performance on electronic, print and social media. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Monday directed Information Department to launch its Youtube Channel in order to highlight development progress in Balochistan adding government departments should display their performance on electronic, print and social media.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of Information Department the Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani directed authorities to create jobs for experts having experience in running Youtube Channel of Information department.

“Current provincial government has achieves major successes in last 18 months which needs to be highlighted before masses.” Jam Kamal said ordered to functional District and Divisional office of Information department in Balochistan.0

Secretary Information Irfan Ghirsheen and Director General Public Relations Shahzada Farhat have briefed the CM regarding performance of Information department.

CM Jam Kamal stressed upon Information Department to avail expertise and innovation in order to use social media platform as tool to highlight government’s performance, “Youtube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp have emerged as rapid source of sharing information in the world hence our departments needs to use these sources for informing public regarding government’s achievements.” Jam Kamal said.

The Chief Minister announced to impart training to government officers regarding use of social media platform added Government of Balochistan would launch FM Radio services to aware public of government’s performance.

He further directed to revamp the mechanism distribution of government advertisement to newspapers.

