CM Balochistan congratulates nation on Baloch Culture Day

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has said that our province is like a flower bouquet of different nationalities, tribes, color and race. “Unique culture, values, civilization is reorganization of people living in Balochistan,” he added.

He expressed these views in a message on “Baloch Culture Day” which is being celebrated across the country including Balochistan on Monday.

Chief Minister said that alive and aware nations protect their culture, customs values and historical heritage, and celebrating this day is aimed at to make efforts to keep intact all customs, traditional values, culture, understanding unique style of life.

“In the literary history of the province Baloch poets, historians and authors traditionally interpreted the Balochi literature,” he said, adding that Baloch poets Mir Gul Khan Naseer, Atta Shah, Abdul Qayyum Baloch, Syed Zhoor Shah, Siddiq Aktar and other poets always taught a

lesson of solidarity, national unity, constructive thinking beyond any prejudice.

He said that youth keeping all these constructive aspects should play a constructive role for the development and prosperity of the province so that the best picture of Balochistan could be reflected in the society.

Chief Minister said that the traditional regional dance and traditional dresses make Baloch culture day more unique while the hospitality of Baloch nation would always be written in the history with golden words.

“Baloch authors taught tolerance, patience and promotion of cohesion in their writings and today’s day teaches us to fully adhere to all these positive principles and shun negative thinking to create a constructive society,” he added.

