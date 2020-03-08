CM Balochistan congratulates Hindu community on Holi

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan congratulates the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan congratulates the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi.

In a congratulatory message the Chief Minister said that Holi festival is a day of victory for the Hindus and the use of colors is sign of the spring.

The Chief Minister has said that for centuries Hindu community in Balochistan has been a part of our traditions and culture, which has religious freedom and complete and equal rights. “The Hindu community has always been instrumental in the development of Pakistan and Balochistan,” Jam Kamal states.

He said that Hindu community has made great contribution to the country and the province. “To protect the rights of the people and guarantee their religious freedom, the ancient temple was handed over to the Hindus in Zhob recently, while the Quetta gurdwara was handed over to the Sikh community, which is an interfaith religious religion,” he added.

Jam Kamal further said that the example of tolerance and respect is a bright example and the goodwill of the provincial government and the local population is appreciated around the world.

The Chief Minister has urged the Hindu community to share their community with those who are involved, who are unable to celebrate the festival and special prayers for the development and prosperity of the country and province in their worship.

Like this: Like Loading...