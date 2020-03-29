China’s special plane carrying relief goods arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD : China’s special plane carrying relief assistance to fight coronavirus has arrived in Islamabad.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received the relief assistance at Islamabad International Airport and expressed gratitude to government and people of China, on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan.

The special flight has also brought eight Chinese doctors who are specialists in coronavirus.

These Chinese doctors will remain in Pakistan for two weeks and will advise our health care specialists in the light of their experience and success in battling Covid-19 in China.

China’s assistance to Pakistan so far includes 12,000 test kits, 300,000 masks, 10 thousand protective suits and 4 million dollars to build an isolation hospital.

Xinjiang government has also provided 50 thousand masks each to the Federal Capital as well as to Sindh government.

A considerable amount of donation from private sources from China has also arrived in Pakistan.

Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma foundation donated 50 thousand test kits and 50 million face masks.

China also handed over two tons of masks, test kits, ventilators, medical protective clothes worth 67 million rupees through Khunjerab Pass.

Pakistan China strategic cooperative relations have gained greater strength and depth under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Xi Jinping.

On the other hand, acccording to latest statistics, there are 490 coronavirus patients in Punjab, 457 in Sindh, 180 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133 in Balochistan, 107 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 39 in Islamabad and two in Azad Kashmir.

Twenty-five Coronavirus patients have recovered so far while eleven died of the disease. Seven patients are in critical condition.