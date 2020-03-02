China Pakistan free trade agreement phase-II to boost Pakistan exports

QUETTA: Ministry of Commerce and Textile’s Joint Secretary Hamid Ali on Monday termed China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) Phase-II highly beneficial for domestic trade saying the deal could boost Pakistan’s exports as well as protect the local productive markets. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He expressed these views while speaking at a seminar of the China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement Phase-II held here at a hotel.

He said local businesses would have opportunities to create joint venture projects in combination with China’s markets saying that the CPFTA was set to come into force on January 1, 2020, which was a reflection of the initial agreement signed in 2006 and introduces 313 tariff lines and those commercial benefits have begun to us.

The Secretary said previously only ASEAN countries were acquired, the agreement also included a 30-year safeguard mechanism for the protection of local production, saying that Balochistan, especially Gwadar, was important in China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement Phase-II.

“Special deals zones made in Balochistan will receive extraordinary benefits to the agreement”, he said saying that under this agreement opportunities would promote trade activities in various sectors with China which would provide directly beneficial to Balochistan’s commercial output.

Director General of Trade Development Authority Quetta, Riaz Sheikh, Chamber of Commerce and Industry Focal Person Salahuddin Khilji, Quetta Chamber Ex-President Juma Khan Badzai, Woman Chambers’ Executive Member Saadia Baloch, Members including Tahir Khan Achakzai, Abdul Rehman Shah, Chaudhry Amjad Janan Achakzai and other stakeholders were present on the occasion.

