China help Balochistan govt fight locust invasion

QUETTA: The Chief Secretary Balochistan capt reted Fazeel Asghar on Saturday met with Chinese Counsel General Li Bi Jan discussed Locust Invasion in many parts of Balochistan lauding Chinese offer to counter Locusts jeopardizing provincial agriculture land. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: The Chief Secretary Balochistan capt reted Fazeel Asghar on Saturday met with Chinese Counsel General Li Bi Jan discussed Locust Invasion in many parts of Balochistan lauding Chinese offer to counter Locusts jeopardizing provincial agriculture land.

“The Chinese Government has offered Balochistan Government for assistance in handling Locust Invasion while Chinese officials have decided to send experts’ team in areas in grip of locusts.” Mr. Li Bi Jin said reiterated that China will always stand by Pakistan in every harsh time.

He further said spray would be splashed on locusts through Drones and Helicopters while the spray would be reached in Balochistan till next week.

Lauding the support of Chinese Government, Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar has said, locusts’ presence could harm provincial agriculture land hence the issues needs to be dealt on immediate level, “Provincial Government utilizing all resources in order to eliminate locust while provincial farmers being provided spray and other necessary equipment.” Chief Secretary said directed all Deputy Commissioners to hold meetings in order to review arrangements against Locust invasion.

Like this: Like Loading...