Chaman border will remain close for another seven days

QUETTA: – The federal government has decided to continue closure of border Pak-Afghan border at Chaman for another seven days, in view of reports about Coronavirus in the neighboring Afghanistan.

The friendship gate at the border with Afghanistan had closed on Monday last by the Federal government.

The Commandant Frontier Corps Chaman, Col. Rashid Siddique confirmed the decision of the federal government about extension of further seven days colure of border with Afghanistan. “The border will remain close with Afghanistan till Monday next,” he informed a meeting, which held in Chaman that has attended by senior officials, representatives of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaman and tribal elders.

Col. Siddique said that issue of sending the people to their countries stranded at both sides of the border would be taken up with the high ups in Islamabad. However, he said that Pakistan had permitted the Afghan nationals struck up in Chaman to cross into Afghanistan and had asked Afghan border authorities to allow Pakistanis to come their country. However, he said that the Afghan border authorities did not agree on it. “The decision in this regard is not possible at local level,” Col. Rashid said.

