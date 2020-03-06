Centre pledges ‘full support’ to Balochistan in coronavirus fight

QUETTA: The Federal Interior Minister Brigadier retd Ejaz Shah on Friday stressed upon media to aware public regarding symptoms and safety precautions of Novel Coronavirus adding Federal Government ready to impart all resources in Balochistan in order to prevent COVID 19. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Federal Government has decided to equip Balochistan with all machineries and resources in order to carry-out screening of pilgrims returning from Iran while health facilities would be ensured at Taftan border.” The Federal Minister Ejaz Shah said while addressing a news conference in Quetta.

Prior the Federal Minister comprehensively discussed government’s efforts and arrangements at Pak-Iran border regarding prevention of Novel Coronavirus and facilities for pilgrims with Chief Secretary capt retd Fazeel Asghar.

Mr. Shah sid, I have been visiting Balochistan in order to review provincial government’s efforts against Novel Coronavirus deepening across the world added Federal Government ready to assist Balochistan in efforts to curb the fatal virus,

“More than 3000 pilgrims being screened-out in Quarantine established at Taftan border and they will be allowed to return their native provinces after 15 days of monitoring.” Federal Interior Minister said urged media to aware public regarding Coronavirus.

Sharing views on return of Pakistani Students stranded in China following outbreak of COVID 19 across China he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired various meetings regarding safe return of Pakistani students from China while a federal minister keenly monitoring the situation and periodically informing PM Imran Khan.

“Indeed the Novel Coronavirus is curse of Allah Almighty hence we could only save our people by adopting safety precautions.”

Replying to query regarding Federal Government’s deal with Maulana Fazal ur Rehman the Federal Minister said, Maulana didn’t end his Azadi March following a deal with us, “If Maulana ended his Azadi March by signing a deal with some people, I hope they would keep their promise.”

Talking on law and order brigadier Ejaz Shah said, following sacrifices of Security Forces and people of Pakistan, peace has restored in the country while Pakistan gaining position in international tourism industry,

“Islamabad has been declared as Safe City, and more efforts being utilized to fully eliminate menace of terrorism from our soil.” He said expressed sorrow over Quetta Kacheri Chowk suicide blast.

