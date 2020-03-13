Building collapse case: One-day physical remand of builder Javed approved

KARACHI : Court on Friday has approved one-day physical remand of builder Javed and his accomplice Mohammad Younas in Karachi building collapse case.

According to details, both the accused were produced before the court.

Earlier, prime suspect in Rizvia building collapse incident, Javed was shifted to Karachi after the security personnel arrested him and his facilitator Mohammad Younas from Punjab.

Javed was repairing building’s pillar with Younas at the time of the mishap. The builder sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital from where he escaped.

The police officers told that Javed is blind due to which he always keeps Younas by his side. Both the suspects will be presented before the court, they said.

It is to be mentioned here that 26 people have lost their lives as four-storey residential building caved in when the builder was constructing fifth floor.

The government has declared over 1500 buildings as dangerous in Karachi.

In December 2019, a six-storey dilapidated building located at the Old Haji Camp Timber Market in Karachi collapsed.

In February 2019, a three-story residential building collapsed in Karachi’s Jafar-e-Tayyar and three persons including a woman lost their lives in the incident.

At least three people, including two children and a woman, were killed as a three-story residential building on July 18, 2017 collapsed at Liaqatabad No. 9 in Karachi.