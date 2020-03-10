BHC orders to induct various Dam projects in next ECNEC meeting

QUETTA: The two member bench of Balochistan High Court comprising Chief Justice BHC Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Nazeer Langove has ordered to induct Babar Kech Dam, Nolang Dam, Burj Aziz Dam, Badanzai Dam and Saklij Dam in next ECNEC meeting. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The two member bench of Balochistan High Court comprising Chief Justice BHC Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Nazeer Langove has ordered to induct Babar Kech Dam, Nolang Dam, Burj Aziz Dam, Badanzai Dam and Saklij Dam in next ECNEC meeting.

Hearing a petition filed by Peer Bukush the Balochistanb High Court ordered the Deputy Chairman planning and Commission to submit report regarding the dams.

Chief Justice Balochitan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail further ordered Chief Secretary Planning and Development and Secretary Finance to release funds to concerned departments allocated under Federal Development schemes.

Project Director Nolang Dam submitted the report in Tuesday hearing citing that the PC1 of mentioned project has been approved by C&W department while Federal Government has approved to induct Command Area Development in this project.

Provincial Coordinator Water Sector informed the court that next ECNEC meeting was due on 16 March, 2020 but provincial’s water schemes didn’t include in meeting’s agenda.

The court in its remarks expressed satisfaction over progress by Federal Government regarding water projects in Balochistan and adjourned the hearing till 19 March, 2020.

