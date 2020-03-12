BHC hears plea against coronavirus quarantine camps in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Thursday heard petition against setting up coronavirus quarantine wards in Quetta, Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A division bench of the high court comprised of Chief Justice Jamal Mandokhel and Justice Nazir Langove heard a petition seeking transfer of the pilgrims of other provinces to their respective areas from Taftan.

Chief Justice Jamal Mandokhel observed that entire country has been anxious over the issue of coronavirus outbreak.

It is responsibility of all people to extend help to the government instead of leveling allegations”, Justice Mandokhel said.

“We will made the government to enforce the standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO),” Justice Mandokhel said.

“Everyone is scared of the situation

Advocate General Balochistan Arbab Tahir informed the court that the police have conducted raids last night and arrested scores of persons which had made fake certificates.

The petition in the high court sought the court order for Punjab and Sindh governments to bring back their people to respective provinces and avoid to overburden Balochistan.

