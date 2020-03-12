Be prepared for coronavirus measures

The way the Coronavirus has spread to all parts of the globe and the speed with which it is affecting more and more people of all nationalities with each passing day is alarming. Apart from the health risks, it is taking heavy tall on the economy of the individual countries as well as international commerce and trade and, therefore, requires more coordinated action by the world on a war-footing. Whenever news of a new virus hits, rumors and fears tend to spread much faster than the illness. Our worst fears have come true. Coronavirus has hit Balochistan, with one cases being confirmed in the province. At that time, few other provinces had any cases. We could have been one of the hardest hit. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Quetta’s first coronavirus case was confirmed by the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Fatima Jinnah Hospital on Tuesday. A 12-year-old boy was said to have the virus. According to the MS, the boy had travelled to Taftan with his parents. The parents were screened and were reported to test negative for the virus. Chief Minister Jam Kamal confirmed the news of first corona virus in Balochistan, saying that case was confirmed after dual tests. “The child is in Fatima Jinnah Hospital and is stable,” he added. “Blood samples were sent to the laboratory based on the family history of corona virus-infected areas in Iran where only a 12-year-old child was diagnosed with the corona virus,” Spokesperson for the government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani said. He further said that blood samples of the other 3 children, the mother and the paternal aunts were found negative and did not confirm the corona. Corona-infected child has been transferred to Isolation room and treatment has begun.

Liaquat Shahwani said that infected child belongs to a family of Dadu, Sindh. The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus ‘COVID-19’ infections in Pakistan has risen to 19 after two more cases emerged in Sindh reported on Tuesday. Karachi has been the worst affected city so far, with 15 of the total confirmed cases. The remaining two are in Gilgit-Baltistan and one has been reported from Islamabad, Quetta and Hyderabad each. All educational institutions in Sindh and Balochistan have been closed till March 13 over fear of the contagious disease’s outbreak.

The mysterious COVID-19 virus, which originated in a vet market of the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has since then spread to more than 110 countries of the world, killing over 4,000 and infecting over 115,000 people, mostly in China thus far. But new outbreaks in Europe, the Middle East and in Asia have fanned fears of the contagion taking hold in poor nations that lack the healthcare infrastructure to cope. There are growing fears in Pakistan — sandwiched between China and Iran, both hotspots for the disease — over how the country would deal with the outbreak. Pakistan is now in serious need. The ongoing political standoffs and disarray and poor economy, on one hand, and on the other hand, a lack of cooperation from outside, especially from the region, increase the level of vulnerability of the society. Beijing, arguably, now has considerable experience in controlling the outbreak and has the capability of supporting Pakistan. Balochistan, more than any other province in the country, needs cooperation in the health sector and the regulation of the current flow of health trade, services and handling deadly outbreaks like coronavirus and the Provincial government have to make the tough calls on whether to cancel events or order quarantines. These are hard choices. But the old saying about an ounce of prevention has never been truer than in the critical early stages of this outbreak.

