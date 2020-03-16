Battle against coronavirus

With Covid-19 being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, there’s understandably a lot of anxiety, panic and paranoia around the world over the rapidly spreading virus. Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani presided over a high level meeting regarding COVID – 19 Novel Corona Virus on Saturday in Quetta. Meeting was held at Chief Ministers’ Secretariat. Provincial Ministers and member Legislative Assembly of Balochistan including parliamentarians from opposition benches also attended the meeting. He said that it was a national issue and it is the collective responsibility of the society to deal with it. “We should all rise above our political affiliations and work collectively to deal with the spread of the coronavirus,” he said. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

With Covid-19 being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, there’s understandably a lot of anxiety, panic and paranoia around the world over the rapidly spreading virus. Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani presided over a high level meeting regarding COVID – 19 Novel Corona Virus on Saturday in Quetta. Meeting was held at Chief Ministers’ Secretariat. Provincial Ministers and member Legislative Assembly of Balochistan including parliamentarians from opposition benches also attended the meeting. He said that it was a national issue and it is the collective responsibility of the society to deal with it. “We should all rise above our political affiliations and work collectively to deal with the spread of the coronavirus,” he said. While, two new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Balochistan on Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the province to 10 and Pakistan to 33,Corona patients are admitted to different hospitals of Quetta.

on the other hand, The NSC meeting has taken a number of vital decisions that were beyond the purview of the provincial governments like closing the borders with Iran and Afghanistan for 15 days and cancelling the Pakistan Day parade. Educational institutions all over the country have also been closed till April 5.

The National Coordination Committee (NCC) has its work cut out for it, and it is going to be hard. With seven new coronavirus cases surfacing at the Taftan border and another in Sindh, the number of affectees has risen to 29. What is happening in more developed countries with more efficient institutions and better financial resources should have opened the eyes of the administration by now. That the government waited so long before launching the NCC indicates its lack of responsiveness. The negligence continued despite daily reports in the international media about the aggressive advance of the viral disease and the failure of the most advanced countries to bring it under control. Concerned agencies should be directed to keep track of incoming passengers as they travel to their destinations in the country and share their record with the provincial governments for necessary follow up. The capacity of the hospitals to treat a large number of patients needs to be enhanced. While it has been decided to close the seminaries like mainstream educational institutions, there is also a need to persuade the ulema to postpone the Tablighi gatherings, annual urses at saints’ mausoleums and rallies and conventions by various sects. Unless the Prime Minister takes the lead the tasks cannot be adequately performed. No doubt, the measures announced by the NSC would minimize the risks but would not eliminate them altogether. Therefore, instead of closing down schools or seeking cooperation of Ulema for restricting religious congregations, there should be more focus on borders and screening of suspects, otherwise there could be unnecessary fear, chaos and uncertainty in the country.

There should also be focus on awareness and in this regard the decision to start a media campaign to brief the public regarding Coronavirus prevention measures, combating misinformation and relaying facts to the people from a “central” source is also a step in the right direction. As closure of borders could result into shortage of food and essential items, the relevant ministries should take timely measures to ensure smooth availability of food items and medicines. It is also encouraging that seaports will remain functional, but screening measures there will be enhanced which will mean routine import-export activities that are vital for national economy. Special measures are required for screening of bordering and restricting the movement of pilgrims across the province. With such simple but critical steps and avoiding unwarranted risks, we will win the battle against coronavirus.

