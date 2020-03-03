Balochistan to establish two libraries at Airport, Spini road

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan government will establish two more libraries in Quetta to drag youth back towards book reading in conducive environment. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan government will establish two more libraries in Quetta to drag youth back towards book reading in conducive environment.

The government has allocated Rs 150 million to set up two libraries at Airport and Spini roads of Quetta city in concerned on the fading trend of book reading.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government said three libraries were also established last year which would be opened by the next month at Satellite Town and Saryab road.

The project costing Rs 60 million for the renovation and improvement of libraries across the province has also initiated which would help increase literacy trend in Balochistan,” he said and added that libraries are a nursery that produces leaders, writers, scholars, philosophers and teachers who serve the nation.

While highlighting the importance of book reading, he said, libraries would not only encourage book reading culture among youth but would also prove beneficial in their capacity building so that they could compete with students of other provinces in education.

With the establishment of theses libraries, Quetta would have total five public libraries which were located at New Library and Computer Center at Alamdar road and Public Library, Research Center at Spini Road and Quaid e Azam library court road, Public Library Saryab road Quetta, he said.

He said these libraries had a capacity to fulfill the need of Quetta’s 35 million people. “We aim to build more libraries in Quetta at every district of Balochistan to raise education standard,” he said.

“Over the years libraries had been playing a crucial role in the ideological development of societies and also help to eliminate the criminal and subversive activities,” he said.

Muhammad Imran a senior librarian of Quaid e Azam library, Quetta said the library was built previous year and has a capacity to accommodate 450 people but it received more than a thousand visitors’ daily including students and researchers.

He appreciated the project of establishing two new libraries in Quetta and suggested that the authorities’ must also build a separate section for children at every library as provided by the Quid-e-Azam library to encourage the passion of book reading among them.

Khajida Umar, a regular visitor of Quaid e Azam library said she felt happy to see Balochi students taking keen interest in book reading. “This would help groom students’ skills when they would represent at any platform in the country at international level,” she said.

