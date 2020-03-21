Balochistan, Sindh, KP report more coronavirus cases, nation-wide tally rises to 632

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 632 after Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported new cases in the province on Saturday.

The number of cases shot up a few hours after Zafar Mirza said the total number of cases stand at 534.

“Right now there are 534 cases in the country. There are 104 cases in Punjab, 267 in Sindh and 27 cases in KP,” Mirza said.

He added there were 103 cases in Balochistan, 30 cases in Giligit Baltistanand one reported cases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the Balochistan chief secretary had reported that the confirmed number of cases in the province had reached 104.

Sindh on Saturday also reported 104 new cases, taking the provincial tally to 357.

According to the Sindh Health Department, 89 new cases were reported in pilgrims from Taftan being quarantined in Sukkur.

A day earlier, Pakistan had recorded its third death from the coronavirus; the first in Sindh.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had confirmed the death of a 77-year-old COVID-19 patient in the province.

The minister said the patient was a cancer survivor and had diabetes and hypertension when he contracted the virus. She added that the patient did not have any travel or contact history, meaning they contracted the virus from the community.

Earlier this week, two patients from KP who tested positive for the coronavirus had died, officials said. However, both had a travel history in countries that have been hit by the outbreak. The patient from Sindh who passed away on Friday was the first death from local transmission of the virus.

Globally, 185 countries have been affected, more than 10,000 people have died and more than 253,000 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories. The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, especially Italy, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases and deaths every day.