Balochistan reports two more coronavirus cases, provincial tally reaches 154

Two more cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Balochistan on Tuesday taking the total number of those affected in the province to 154.

According to Balochistan Government Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, of these, 15 were local transmissions and the remaining patients had travel history. “So far, a total of 1,854 people have been tested across the province,” he confirmed.

One patient of the virus has been discharged and reports of 60 people are awaited, Shahwani added. More than 400 people have been quarantined.

Following the increase in the cases, the Balochistan government has closed Pakistan’s Taftan and Chaman borders with Iran and Afghanistan.

A lockdown has also been imposed across the province and Section 144 has been imposed.