Balochistan reports first death of coronavirus patient

QUETTA: First death caused by Coronavirus, reported from Quetta, as 65 years old man in Fatima Jinnah Hospital loses his battle against deadly virus.

According to Spokesperson GoB Liaquat shahwani, man admitted in the Fatima Jinnah Chest & General Hospital suffering from corona virus died, who had travel history of Iran.

The patient was initially taken to Sheikh Zayed Hospital from where he was admitted to Fatima Jinnah.

The patient also had cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Patient belongs to Quetta city, who had returned from Iran, stayed in Quarantine center, while he was tested positive for corona virus on March 12.

Liaquat Shahwani said that the patient’s body would be delivered and cremated in accordance with the opinion and procedure of the medical experts.

