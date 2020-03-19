Balochistan reports 22 new coronavirus cases, nationwide tally goes to 329

The Balochistan government on Thursday reported 22 new cases of coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 45. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Balochistan government on Thursday reported 22 new cases of coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 45.

This takes the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan to 329.

Earlier on Thursday, Sindh had reported three new cases of the virus in Karachi.

Pakistan on Wednesday reported its first death from the virus. Both the deaths were reported from Khyber Pakhthunkwa.

The first victim was a 50-year-old from Mardan who had recently returned from umrah.

The patient had developed fever, cough and breathing difficulty and tested +ve for corona virus. Contacts are being screened,” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said.

The second was a resident of Hangu.

Sadly, a second patient in LRH Peshawar, a 36-year-old, from Hangu, has also passed away, from the Corona Virus,

Earlier, the government of Gilgit-Baltistan retracted its statement regarding a patient dying in the region from the coronavirus, saying the provincial spokesperson had not confirmed the news before breaking it.

Multiple news channels had reported about Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient dying after GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq confirmed that a 90-year-old man passed away from the infection.

Faraq had said it seemed to be a case of secondary transmission of the virus as the patient did not have any travel history. However, the GB government’s media coordinator, Rasheed Arshad, explained that the provincial spokesperson broke the news without verifying it.

