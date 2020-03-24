Balochistan reported no new coronavirus cases

QUETTA: No new positive Coronavirus case was reported in Balochistan on Tuesday, said Health authorities and added that 110 people so far found positive and were under treatment in two hospitals in Quetta. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“One patient had lost his life who was also suffering from heart disease sugar,” a senior official of the health department said adding that 109 patients admitted in Sheikh Zayed and Fatima Jinnah Chest hospitals and improving with every passing day.

Official sources said that Balochistan had sent all pilgrims and other people of other three provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Biltistan who had returned from Iran.

The people returned from Iran include around 800 from Balochistan who were quarantined In Taftan and Quetta. The health officials said that 542 people who have completed their period in quarantine in Quetta have allowed going home with the condition that they will remain in isolation for maximum time in their homes. They were allowed to go home after their all tests proved negative.

At present, 397 pilgrims and traders remained in Taftan, who are in quarantine and soon would be brought to Quetta after completing their stay in quarantine. They would also complete 14 more days in quarantine in Quetta.

