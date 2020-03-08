Balochistan Levies arrest 9 proclaimed offenders

QUETTA: Balochistan Levies Kalat and Panjgur have arrested nine proclaimed offenders on Sunday and recovered weapon including stolen valuables. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Shafqat Anwar Shahwani, area police and Levies men carried out raids in Tasap, Kalagg, Dazzi and Ghareebabad areas.

The LEAs have apprehended five proclaimed offenders and recovered weapon, stolen motorcycle including valuables from their possession, DC claimed adding, action against mischievous elements will be continued across the district.

Meanwhile, on tip-off Kalat Levies raided suspected hideouts in the area and arrested four outlaws wanted in several crime cases.

