Balochistan govt to set up surveillance system to prevent coronavirus outbreak

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan chaired meeting regarding the prevention of Coronavirus, treatment of infected, other affairs of concern, handing role to medical experts, public health experts, measures in the quarantine and isolation.

The measures were taken in connection with awareness, in collaboration with the scholars and political interlocutors, about precautionary measures, it was decided that all the Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers, Assistant Commissioners, SSPs and Tehsildars of their own areas, will be continuously conducting a public awareness campaign for three days, distributing precautionary information, pamphlets.

Polio workers and Lady Health Vaccinators will also be included in the awareness campaign, as they will be sent homes, to aware locals, to take precautionary measures.

The WHO representative at the meeting assured of the establishment of a surveillance system across the province, which would help in identifying Coronavirus affected people, with establishment of an epidemic control center and treatment for corona virus victims immediately.

It was decided that emergency measures will be taken to enhance the treatment facilities and isolation centers, which will be under the advice and guidance of experts, to make the role of PPHI more effective and its infrastructure and humanitarian.

It was also decided to utilize the resources, reviewing the report of the Corpse Committee to set up for Corona virus measures, in the meeting and decided that the control room mechanism and media center will also be established under the Corps Committee, through which ministers and specialists will discuss the government’s actions regarding the Corona virus.

“The statement will be presented on a daily basis, which will guide the public according to the situation and in this regard, negative propaganda by social media and other media will be prevented,” meeting agreed.

It was also agreed to acquire those who are affected by the Corona virus in their community, or those with symptoms, to self-isolate, so that other members of their family can be protected from the virus.

It was decided to facilitate separate accommodation for pilgrims, as Quarantine to be completed, the meeting reviewed data on the anticipated situation in the event of closure of trade centers and the granting of support packages for daily wage workers, providing data and recommendations in this regard.

Chief Minister directed to ensure all necessary protocols and to construct maximum bathrooms in Quarantine, established in Chaman.

The meeting decided that the quarantine in the border areas adjacent to Iran and Afghanistan, will have essential facilities, including lodging, testing facility supplies and safety kits.

The Chief Minister will send a letter to the Prime Minister seeking the assistance of the Federal Government for establishment of quarantine equipped with facilities.

Chief Secretary Balochistan informed the meeting that NDMA has dispatched 900 containers equipped with accommodation and bath facilities. While, 600 containers are for Taftan and 300 for Quetta.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister directed strict supervision of transport on international and inter-provincial borders, for which the Department of Home Affairs and Inter-Provincial Affairs urgently asked the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government has taken the pilgrims from Taftan, as all possible measures were taken for medical, residential and other facilities. Screening the pilgrims and quarantining them, “it is not an easy task to carry out with such limited resources in remote and backward areas like Taftan,” CM said.

“Provincial government is providing residential facilities in Tatfan. Working on construction projects to increase the Secretary Communications and Works, which is under its own oversight,” he added.

Commenting on lack of facilities in Taftan, CM says For twenty days, no province asked about their pilgrims, nor did they cooperate in providing transport and other facilities.

“With the efforts of the government of Balochistan, it is possible that the data of all the pilgrims, coming from Taftan is available, which can provide help to other provinces.

CS Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, Provincial Secretary, Specialist Medical Public Health, WHO representatives and other officials attended the meeting.

