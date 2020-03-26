Balochistan govt to get medical equipment to fight coronavirus

QUETTA: The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, reviewed the Corona virus prevention measures and the provision of protective kits to doctors and medical staff. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, reviewed the Corona virus prevention measures and the provision of protective kits to doctors and medical staff.

The meeting was attended by the provincial finance minister Mir Zahoor Buledi, chief secretary Balochistan, Fazeel Asghar, Additional Chief Secretary Interior Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Health, Secretary Finance, Secretary S&GAD, DG PDMA and others.

The meeting reviewed the process of procurement of essential medical equipment, as DG PDMA informed the meeting that 7.5 lac N95 masks from China, 75,000 protective Eye packs, 75,000 protective masks and four thousand protective shields have been procured which will reach Quetta soon. “Coordination should be provided to provide medical equipment and medicines to the districts according to their needs,” meeting agreed.

The meeting also decided to set up a mechanism for the entry of wheat and commodity trucks from other provinces into the province and to reach the desired location so that there would be no disruption.

The mechanism of assistance was also reviewed , for the daily wage workers, the meeting was informed that the department has been given the responsibility in this regard which will prepare the information-based workforce from various sources and present it.

Chief Minister on the occasion said that the health and other departments should work in the right direction, otherwise efforts would be wasted and goals may not be achieved.

