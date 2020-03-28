Balochistan govt to establish container Hospital, Relief and Emergency Centers

QUETTA: Following the directions and guidelines of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, provincial government has decided to establish container Hospitals and Relief and Emergency Centers in the province in order to curb Coronavirus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Following the directions and guidelines of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, provincial government has decided to establish container Hospitals and Relief and Emergency Centers in the province in order to curb Coronavirus.

According to government sources, the container hospitals would be equipped with modern health facilities including isolation ward and operation theaters while residence would be ensure in the container for doctors and paramedics staff.

Total 138 COVID19 cases have been tested positive in Balochistan hence in order to stem further spread of the virus and ensure provision of quality healthcare for patients provincial government announced to establish container hospitals.

During initial exercise, 1500 Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) have would be utilize for Container Hospital while doctors and paramedics staff would be appointed for healthcare.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has directed PDMA to commence implementation on establishing Container Hospitals and Relief and Emergency Centres.

