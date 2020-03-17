Balochistan govt set up core committee to monitor coronavirus

QUETTA: Government of Balochistan forms a high level authority led by Chief Secretary Balochistan to further coordinate and take steps to ensure Corona virus prevention, preventive measures and the availability of therapeutic facilities for Corona virus victims in hospitals. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Core Committee has been set up, which will hold a daily meeting and review the situation of Corona virus and give guidance to the Department of Health, PDMA, security agencies and other concerned departments and monitor the steps being taken in this regard.

The committee will consult the public, doctors, and medical professionals, and will also prepare a virus-protection SOP for security personnel to initiate immediate implementation, so that it is possible to prevent the spread of the virus, a report will be submitted by the committee to the Chief Minister daily.

Representatives of WHO, public health experts, senior doctor professors, representatives of the Young Doctor’s Association, senior civil officers, intelligence agencies, Southern Command and security agencies will be involved in the committee of Human Resources for Corona Virus Prevention.

A high-level consultation meeting chaired by Jam Kamal Khan was held, as provincial ministers, Mir Zahoor Buledi, Mir Zia Langove, Zamark Khan Achakzai, Mir Saleem Khosa, Malik Naeem Bazai, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, Additional Chief Secretary Interior were present on the occasion.

In addition to representatives from the Board of Revenue, Secretary Finance, Secretary Communications, Secretary Health, DG PDMA, WHO officials, public health specialists also attended the meeting.

Concerned officials in the the meeting, briefed about the situation of Corona virus to date. The measures taken in this regard and the issues related to the return of the pilgrims were reviewed in detail, the meeting decided to provide facilities to the returning pilgrims from Iran, their urgent tests, establishment of isolation centers in hospitals.

They agreed that all necessary measures, including the awareness campaign of the public, will be met on an emergency basis and all resources will be utilized, meeting of WHO to improve health services, strengthen emergency system and surveillance.

In light of the briefing, it was decided that public health experts In this regard, effective implementation of this strategy will be initiated for the next three months and implementation of this will be initiated immediately and the health services system will be strengthened on a long-term basis.

The meeting agreed to mobilize the community to raise awareness about the virus prevention precautions and to implement it, all the government hospitals and district hospitals of Quetta.

It was directed to initiate the necessary construction repair project. The meeting also reviewed issues related to the return procedure of the pilgrims in Taftan. The meeting was informed that there were 2797 visitors in Taftan, including 413 from Balochistan.

The meeting decided that with the assistance of the WHO, medical staff would be trained on the basis of emergency care of Corona virus patients. It was also decided to supply protective kits to the Secretary Health, informed the meeting Corona virus test capabilities have been increased, with 525 test kits available, Quarantine pilgrims are being tested and more testing kits will reach Quetta tomorrow. which will make administration able to conduct 400 tests daily, he said.

In Shaikh Zayd Hospital and Fatima Jinnah Hospital, the procurement of the necessary equipment for the enhancement of isolation centers and DHQs has been completed.

At the meeting, the Health Department was directed all the pilgrims in Quarantine will have tests, by dividing them into groups of fifty and separating them inside the camp.

The meeting also decided to allow pilgrims to go home, but they will be forced to spend another 14 days in a separate location so that there is no possibility of the virus spreading.

